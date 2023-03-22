Research suggests hormonal birth control linked to breast cancer

(KERO) — A new study suggests all forms of hormonal birth control are linked to an increased risk of breast cancer.

For years, studies only focused on the elevated breast cancer risk associated with pills containing both estrogen and progestogen. For the first time, researchers at the University of Oxford found the same breast cancer risk exists with pills that contain only progestogen.

Those who use either form of birth control have a 20 to 30 percent higher chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer. However, researchers say the risk is relatively small and should not discourage most people from taking the pill.

