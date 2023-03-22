Watch Now
Research suggests hormonal birth control linked to breast cancer

Those who use birth control have a 20 to 30 percent higher chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer. However, researchers say the risk should not discourage people from taking the pill.
Birth Control Pills
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - A one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 26, 2016. A drug company is seeking U.S. approval for the first-ever birth control pill that women could buy without a prescription. The request from a French drugmaker sets up a high-stakes decision for the Food and Drug Administration amid the political fallout from the Supreme Court's recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 13:42:58-04

(KERO) — A new study suggests all forms of hormonal birth control are linked to an increased risk of breast cancer.

For years, studies only focused on the elevated breast cancer risk associated with pills containing both estrogen and progestogen. For the first time, researchers at the University of Oxford found the same breast cancer risk exists with pills that contain only progestogen.

Those who use either form of birth control have a 20 to 30 percent higher chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer. However, researchers say the risk is relatively small and should not discourage most people from taking the pill.

