Studies show short bursts of energy beneficial to health

(KERO) — Short bursts of energy could be a way to avoid premature death.

Scientists at the University of Sydney collected information from 25,000 people who wore wrist devices for a week and had no exercise routine. They found those who engaged in three to four bursts of intense movement a day lowered their risk of death over seven years by 40 percent. It also lowered the risk of dying from heart disease by up to 49 percent.

Researchers defined short bursts of energy as any activity that leaves you slightly out of breath, like running to catch a bus, climbing a flight of stairs, or carrying heavy groceries.