Studies show 'Splenda,' other artificial sweeteners may damage human DNA

Researchers discovered that the chemical impacts genetic activity by affecting the tissue that lines the gut wall.
Artificial sweeteners: Where do we stand?
Justin Sullivan
SAN RAFAEL, CA - APRIL 9: Packages of Equal and Splenda artificial sweeteners are displayed at a coffee shop April 9, 2007 in San Rafael, California. Merisant, the maker of Equal filed a lawsuit today against McNeil Nutritionals, the maker of Splenda, citing that Splenda's advertising is misleading consumers to believe that the sweetener is all natural and made from sugar. McNeil Nutritionals claims that Splenda does originate from sugar. (Photo illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 11:50:01-04

(KERO) — Those looking for sugar substitutes may want to avoid putting artificial sweeteners in their morning coffee.

A new study from North Caroline State University suggests that sugar substitutes such as "Splenda" may damage human DNA.

Researchers discovered that the chemical impacts genetic activity by affecting the tissue that lines the gut wall. That means things that would normally be flushed out of the body instead leak out the gut and get absorbed into the bloodstream.

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged people to no longer use non-sugar sweeteners.

