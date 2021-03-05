Studies show testosterone supplements don't always work for their intended purpose among men

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Testosterone is often debated as a way to supplement the health of blood vessels as men grow older, but now a new study shows men shouldn't be relying on the male primary sex hormone.

Researchers found that middle aged men taking therapeutic doses of testosterone for 12 weeks did not show improvement in the function of arteries.

They also looked at the effects of exercise alone on artery function, and testosterone plus exercise, and discovered that exercise had a considerable benefit to artery function.

In fact, the testosterone did not have any additional effect when used with exercise. So it may be worth dusting off those gym shoes that have been socially distanced from your recently and getting your heart pumping because in the end it will improve the health of your blood vessels.