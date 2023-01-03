Watch Now
Studies show that water can slow down aging, prevent chronic illness

Gregory Bull/AP
An official at the Carlsbad Desalination plant fills a cup with filtered water made from ocean water, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Carlsbad, Calif.The facility is the Western hemisphere's largest desalination plant, which removes salt and impurities from ocean water. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
(KERO) — Proper hydration is known to help day-to-day functions, but a new study suggests it can also slow down aging and lower the risk of chronic diseases.

The National Institutes of Health looked at serum sodium data from 11,000 people over a span of 30 years. Officials say those at the high end of the range had a 10 to 15 percent higher chance of being biologically older than their chronological age. They also had a 64 percent higher risk of developing chronic diseases, such as heart failure, stroke, diabetes, and dementia.

The study also found low levels increased the risk of early death and faster aging.

The National Academy of Medicine recommends drinking nine cups of water a day for women and 12-and-a-half cups for men. About half of the global population does not meet those guidelines.

