Study claims poverty is 4th-leading cause of death in United States

(KERO) — New data suggests that poverty in the United States is getting worse.

An analysis published by JAMA Network found that poverty kills more Americans than murder, diabetes, and obesity. It claimed that poverty is the fourth-largest cause of death in the US, only behind heart disease, cancer, and smoking.

In 2019, poverty was to blame for an estimated 183,000 deaths among people 15 years and older, more than 10 times the amount of homicide deaths.

US Census Bureau data estimates that nearly 40 million Americans are living in poverty.

