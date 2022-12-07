Study finds men and women receive different heart disease treatment from doctors

(KERO) — A new study finds men and women do not get the same treatment for heart disease. Heart disease is the most common cause of death in the United States, claiming around 700,000 people each year.

A study by Massachusetts General Hospital found that men were 20 percent more likely to be prescribed cholesterol-lowering drugs. Meanwhile, women were nearly 40 percent more likely to be told to lose weight, exercise more, or quit smoking.

Researchers examined the advice given to 3,000 high-risk men and women between 2017 and 2020.