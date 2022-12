(KERO) — The average American spends nearly $3,000 a year on wellness products in hopes of staying healthy according to a new survey from Vitacost, a vitamin and supplement company.

The survey of 2,000 people shows that 60 percent even would travel far distances to find healthy products for their families. 52 percent say they take vitamins and supplements daily, and more than half say they check for healthy ingredients while grocery shopping and preparing home-cooked meals.