Study shows impact 2nd respiratory virus can have on youth with COVID-19

(KERO) — A new study is looking at how a second respiratory illness can impact young COVID-19 patients.

Researchers looked at data on more than 4,300 children who were in the hospital due to coronavirus. They say that 21 percent of the patients also tested positive for another respiratory virus.

According to a study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics, patients who were younger than five had a tendency to become sicker and develop more severe diseases. They were also more likely to need increased oxygen support and be admitted to the intensive care unit.

Experts say the findings are part of the reason why it is important that children remain up-to-date on their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.