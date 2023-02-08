'Superbugs' growing as health risk according to United Nations report

(KERO) — A new report by the United Nations suggests "superbugs" are a growing health risk around the world.

The report found that overuse of antimicrobials is leading to more cases of antimicrobial resistance, which happens when microorganisms outsmart treatments that once worked.

The report also says that 1.3 million deaths were directly linked to drug-resistant infections in 2019. Nearly five million deaths were associated with antimicrobial resistance.

Researchers estimate superbugs could result in 10 million additional deaths per year by the year 2050.