Teens in toxic relationships may suffer long-term effects

According to experts, it is important for parents to talk to children early about healthy relationships and model appropriate and respectful behavior.
23ABC News
Posted at 8:58 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 11:58:19-04

(KERO) — New research shows that teenagers in toxic relationships can suffer long-term health consequences.

Researchers looked at 38 studies that focused on the effects of abuse in teen relationships. They found that teens are likely to repeat unhealthy patterns in intimate relationships as they get older.

Teen dating violence was also linked to an increase in risky sexual behaviors.

