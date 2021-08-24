SPONSORED CONTENT — Back-to-school time means more than just school supplies. It's the time to get a check-up on your child's health before sending them off to be back in the classroom. Omni Family Health's Dr. Grace Tidwell joins Kern Living's Jessica Wills about how to start the year off on A+ health.

She explains why back-to-school and sports physicals are so important, and how to keep your children from getting sick when they return to school. And of course, she talks about how parents can deal with the fear of their child getting COVID.

Your Health Matters: The Importance of Back to School Physicals

