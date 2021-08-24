SPONSORED CONTENT — Back-to-school time means more than just school supplies. It's the time to get a check-up on your child's health before sending them off to be back in the classroom. Omni Family Health's Dr. Grace Tidwell joins Kern Living's Jessica Wills about how to start the year off on A+ health.
She explains why back-to-school and sports physicals are so important, and how to keep your children from getting sick when they return to school. And of course, she talks about how parents can deal with the fear of their child getting COVID.
Your Health Matters: The Importance of Back to School Physicals
- 1014 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
- 1022 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
- 4900 California Avenue Suite 100B, Bakersfield
- 2811 H Street, Bakersfield
- 4131 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield
- 210 N. Chester Avenue, Bakersfield
- 525 Roberts Lane, Bakersfield
- 4600 Panama Lane Suite 102B, Bakersfield
- 3409 Calloway Drive Building 300, Bakersfield
- 1701 Stine Road, Bakersfield
- 4151 Mexicali Drive, Bakersfield
- 1451 White Lane, Bakersfield
- 277 E. Front Street, Buttonwillow
- 912 Fremont Street, Delano
- 1215 Jefferson Street, Delano
- 1001 Main Street, Delano
- 21138 Paso Robles Highway, Lost Hills
- 1133 N. Chelsea Street, Ridgecrest
- 655 S. Central Valley Highway, Shafter
- 659 S. Central Valley Highway, Shafter
- 320 James Street, Shafter
- 1100 4th Street, Taft
- 161 N. Mill Street, Tehachapi
- 2101 7th Street, Wasco