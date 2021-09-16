SPONSORED CONTENT — We've all heard a lot about vaccines and COVID but what about the flu and just how important is it to get that flu shot this year? Dr. Grace Tidwell of Omni Family Health joins Kern Living to answer all our questions about the upcoming flu season.

According to Dr. Grace, the flu season in the United States is usually between October and May. It usually hits its peak around January or February. Omni Family Health recommends getting vaccinated in the early fall and definitely by the end of October at the latest. This is so you're protected before the flu starts to spread.

Your Health Matters: The Importance of the Flu Shot

