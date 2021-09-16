SPONSORED CONTENT — We've all heard a lot about vaccines and COVID but what about the flu and just how important is it to get that flu shot this year? Dr. Grace Tidwell of Omni Family Health joins Kern Living to answer all our questions about the upcoming flu season.
According to Dr. Grace, the flu season in the United States is usually between October and May. It usually hits its peak around January or February. Omni Family Health recommends getting vaccinated in the early fall and definitely by the end of October at the latest. This is so you're protected before the flu starts to spread.
Your Health Matters: The Importance of the Flu Shot
- 1014 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
- 1022 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
- 4900 California Avenue Suite 100B, Bakersfield
- 2811 H Street, Bakersfield
- 4131 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield
- 210 N. Chester Avenue, Bakersfield
- 525 Roberts Lane, Bakersfield
- 4600 Panama Lane Suite 102B, Bakersfield
- 3409 Calloway Drive Building 300, Bakersfield
- 1701 Stine Road, Bakersfield
- 4151 Mexicali Drive, Bakersfield
- 1451 White Lane, Bakersfield
- 277 E. Front Street, Buttonwillow
- 912 Fremont Street, Delano
- 1215 Jefferson Street, Delano
- 1001 Main Street, Delano
- 21138 Paso Robles Highway, Lost Hills
- 1133 N. Chelsea Street, Ridgecrest
- 655 S. Central Valley Highway, Shafter
- 659 S. Central Valley Highway, Shafter
- 320 James Street, Shafter
- 1100 4th Street, Taft
- 161 N. Mill Street, Tehachapi
- 2101 7th Street, Wasco