Tips on how to protect your loved ones from the heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Although it may remind you of summer-time fun high temperatures also pose a threat to people’s health.

With triple-digit temps, many people are having fun and running to their pools but a sobering truth is that when temps get like this people can die. On average 37 children die in hot cars in the united states every year.

A spokesperson for the Auto Club of Southern California, Doug Shupe, says there are many ways for caregivers to remember there are kids in the back seat.

“These are accidents by far accidents on most of these cases but when they happen, they impact a family for the rest of their lives. Create reminders for yourself. Put a child's toy there in the dashboard not blocking your instrument panel but somewhere where you will see it. Put your cellphone in the back of the vehicle with the child so that you know you’re going to need it.”

But Shupe says kids aren’t the only ones affected on hot days like this. The public relations officer at the Kern County Public Health Services Department Michelle Corson says that everyone can be at risk for heat-related illness and there are a few warning signs to look out for.

“The elderly and those with underlying health conditions that are on possible even medications those would be definitely some of the folks that are higher risk according to the CDC.”

“You wanna really listen to your body and use common sense and start paying attention if you are feeling heated and the sun is on you and you notice that your heart rate increases or that you feel dizzy or slightly nauseous. You’re gonna wanna stop take a break and get somewhere cool.”

Corson says when it comes to triple-digit temperatures you want to check not only on yourself but your neighbors and be sure to use cooling centers if necessary.