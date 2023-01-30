U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy suggests age 13 'too early' for social media

(KERO) — A new poll finds the issue that worries parents the most about their kids is their mental health. Now, the nation's top doctor is addressing the issue, suggesting tougher age restrictions when it comes to social media.

"I personally, based on the data I've seen, believe that 13 is too early," said United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

Murthy says 13 is still too young, saying that at this age, kids are still learning about their own identities and self-worth. He added that social media often does a disservice to their relationships.

Murthy also believes that rules around age restrictions are often too inconsistent. When it comes to age, most popular social media apps are for ages 12 and up. Only Twitter has a 17-and-older requirement.