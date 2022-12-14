Vaccination rates down despite threats of flu, RSV, COVID-19

(KERO) — Despite the "triple threat" of viruses swirling around the United States, vaccination rates are down. Among the potential threats is the flu, which health officials say arrived earlier than usual this season.

The US Department of Health and Human Services says it would like to see 70 percent of Americans get a flu shot by the end of the decade. However, less than 50 percent of the US has received an annual flu shot over the last ten years. Officials say vaccine fatigue is a factor and that some people have let their guard down since the end of the pandemic.

COVID-19 boosters are also falling, as less than one out of every seven people eligible for a booster shot have rolled up their sleeves to get the shot.