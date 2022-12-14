Watch Now
Vaccination rates down despite threats of flu, RSV, COVID-19

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 10:58 AM, Dec 14, 2022
(KERO) — Despite the "triple threat" of viruses swirling around the United States, vaccination rates are down. Among the potential threats is the flu, which health officials say arrived earlier than usual this season.

The US Department of Health and Human Services says it would like to see 70 percent of Americans get a flu shot by the end of the decade. However, less than 50 percent of the US has received an annual flu shot over the last ten years. Officials say vaccine fatigue is a factor and that some people have let their guard down since the end of the pandemic.

COVID-19 boosters are also falling, as less than one out of every seven people eligible for a booster shot have rolled up their sleeves to get the shot.

