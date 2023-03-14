Weather and climate trends worsen allergies for many this season

(KERO) — Millions suffer from seasonal allergies in the United States and according to a new Climate Central report, weather and climate trends are worsening the allergy season.

Data shows that an earlier spring and longer periods of freeze-free days for parts of the U.S. have meant that plants have more time to flower and release allergy-inducing pollen.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people with respiratory illnesses, such as asthma, may be more sensitive to pollen. Exposure has been linked to asthma attacks and more people being admitted to the hospital for respiratory problems.

To reduce exposure when pollen counts are high, start taking allergy medicine early, close doors and windows, and avoid outdoor activity in the early morning when pollen counts are highest. Those worried about pollen should also remove clothes they have worn outside and shower to get the pollen off of their skin and hair.