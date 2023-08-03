Wet winter causes increased risk for Valley Fever in Kern County this summer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Valley Fever season is here, but this year is different from other years. As Kern County residents continue to deal with summer heat, water from the winter has caused an increased risk of encountering Coccidioides immitis or Coccidioides posadasii - the fungal spores that cause Valley Fever.

According to data from the California Department of Public Health, since 2019, Kern County has been ranked as having the highest number of cases of Valley Fever, and with the weather we've experienced so far, health officials say stocking up on supplies now is the best form of preventative action.

"Valley Fever can show up as a mild respiratory illness, just like a cold, and people often get that level of illness and never know that's what it was, and it can resolve on its own," said Assistant Chief of Medicine for Kaiser Permanente Kern County Dr. Frank Lang.

Lang says although Valley Fever can go away on its own, that doesn't mean people should be quick to dismiss it. According to CDPH data, more than 9,000 cases of Valley Fever were reported statewide in 2019, more than 7,000 cases in 2020, and in 2021, more than 8,000 cases of Valley Fever were reported in California.

Locally, Kern County had roughly 3,300 cases in 2019, 2,600 in 2020, and 2,800 cases of Valley Fever in 2021.

"It tends to live in what's called the Sonora Desert area, which includes the southern San Joaquin Valley," said Dr. Lang. "It moves its way over to the Mojave Desert area and on into Arizona."

Lang says Kern County is more susceptible to Valley Fever due to how much open land we have. Division Director of Health Services at Kern County Public Health Kimberly Hernandez says that on average, 60 percent of people who contract Valley Fever spores won't have symptoms.

She says the other 40 percent won't be so lucky.

"They may have a fever and a cough, shortness of breath, sometimes people get night sweats or chest pains, joint and muscle pain. There's a very specific rash that sometimes develops for some people," said Hernandez.

Hernandez says administering antibiotics is the front-line treatment response, although it may not be necessary for everyone. She says Valley Fever doesn't have a target, although people with compromised immune systems, people who are pregnant, and people on certain medications are more vulnerable.

"Precautions around Valley Fever are reducing your exposure to dirt and dust, so, you know one of those big ones is if it is windy and dusty outside, if you can avoid being outside, stay inside," said Hernandez.

Dr. Lang says while this is the ideal solution, it may not be feasible for everyone and urges people to continue wearing masks in order to reduce the spread of dust into their lungs. He says it's also a good idea to keep dirt wet with water before working outside to limit the lifting of dust.

Lang says although Valley Fever is compared to the common flu, it does have the potential to be deadly and should be taken seriously.

"It can spread to the bone marrow. It can spread to the brain. It can often require lifetime treatment in those respects, and it can actually kill people," said Dr. Lang. "So it's one of those things to take seriously."

Although studies show that Valley Fever is more common in people between the ages of 55 and 78, as well as in those with a compromised immune system, anyone can be at risk of catching it. For more information on Valley Fever and how to take precautions, please visit the Valley Fever information page on the Kern County Department of Public Health's website.