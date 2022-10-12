Why getting your flu shot is so important

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While many of us are feeling fatigued from COVID shots and boosters public health officials urge you to consider making the time to protect yourself and your family against influenza.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT FOR PEOPLE OF ALL AGES TO GET A FLU SHOT

While the flu shot doesn't guarantee complete protection it does boost immunity. Center for Disease Control and Prevention studies show the vaccine reduces the risk of getting the flu by 40 to 60 percent.

The flu doesn't kick in immediately. It takes about two weeks for antibodies to develop in your body which provides protection against viruses. That's why health officials urge say to get your shot in early October before the peak of flu season.

Just because you've already had the flu this year doesn't mean you won't get it again. This is because of the number of different strains around.

Finally, influenza strains kill between 12,000 to 49,000 people each year.

If you're looking to get your flu shot this year the Kern County Public Health Department has you covered. They're partnering with the Kern County Fairgrounds Swap Meet to offer the vaccine this Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon. It's free and no appointment is needed.

Those interested should enter the fairgrounds at the Star Gate entrance off Ming Avenue.