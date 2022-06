(KERO) — One of the main reasons Pride Month is so important for the LGBTQ+ community is to show to queer or questioning youth that they are not alone and are free to be themselves.

According to a recent report by the CDC, suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth ages 10-to-24 years old.

And studies continue to show that LGBTQ+ youth are up to four times more likely to attempt suicide than their non-LGBTQ+ peers.

