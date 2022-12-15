Youth mental health crisis across the U.S. deepens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The youth mental health crisis that intensified during the pandemic isn't getting any better, according to a recent survey.

A group that provides school mental health services surveyed hundreds of administrators and parents. Almost every school administrator said they believe the mental health challenges their students face are moderate to severe, and more than half said those challenges worsened in the last year.

Top concerns for both administrators and parents were identifying mental health needs and schools having enough staff to support those needs. Most administrators said they would need more funding to better address the issue.

Dr. Nick Allen with the Center for Digital Mental Health at the University of Oregon says it's crucial that parents build a relationship with their young adult that's open, accepting, and affectionate rather than an assertive form of communication that can come across as intrusive. This way, your teen will know they can talk to you if they need to ask critical questions, and that you'll be open to listening and discussing solutions.

Look for everyday opportunities to speak with the young person in your life, such as during a car ride. This approach may be more successful in encouraging them to open up when compared to a more direct context, like at the dinner table.

Also, be aware that the pandemic has changed the way teens cope with stressors, which could contribute to an inability to cope in a healthy way.

"One of the fundamental tasks of adolescence in particular is learning about social relationships and building up social relationships with people in your peer group, and romantic relationships and sexual relationships and all that kind of stuff," said Dr. Allen. "And the lockdown periods, and the periods where people couldn't go to school in person really did disrupt that thing which was such an important aspect of normal development for people who are in the teenage and young adult years."

Some things parents and others who work closely with teenagers should watch out for when it comes to knowing the signs that a young person needs help include:

If their mood is more "down" than usual. This could show up as a change in the type of music they listen to, writings, poems, or drawings with themes of hopelessness and isolation, or losing interest in friends and activities they usually enjoy.

Watch for disturbances in eating and sleeping patterns, whether it's more or less than usual.

Pay attention to negative attitudes about themselves or their future, and intervene if your teen makes statements like "There's no future for me," or "Life isn't worth living," or if they tell you or you suspect they are having suicidal thoughts and feelings.

If you are worried about a young person in your life, you can call Kern Behavioral Health's 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-800-991-5272, or their Access and Assessment Center at 661-868-8080 during business hours for guidance and advice.