Why the 'Latino vote' is a myth

UNITED STATES (KERO) — In the past couple of years, Democrats have lost some ground with the Latino voter block, with nearly one-third of Latinos now shunning the party.

In data from Unidos US, a Latino-based civil rights and advocacy organization, that surveyed around 2,700 Latinos across eight states including California, voters said top issues include the cost of living, gun violence, and the economy. That was pretty similar across Latinos in all states, but it’s who they think would better address the issue where you see that slight change.

In California, where Latinos are mostly from Mexico, Democrats no doubt won. However, when looking at a state like Florida, where Latinos are usually from Cuba, Puerto Rico, and South America, it’s a bit more even.

Clarissa Martinez, Vice President of Unidos US, says these conversations have also led to misconceptions around the Latino vote, most recently on the issue of abortion.

"We are a diverse community, and that also means there are some Latinos that are Republicans, some that are Democrats, and some increasingly that are independent," said Martinez. "We are also a community of faith and family that is also undergirded by the fact that Latinos generally do not support extreme positions and do not support taking the rights away from people."

Martinez says other misconceptions are that a majority of Latinos cannot vote when data shows eight out of 10 Latinos are United States citizens. These voters land all across the political board.

"Both parties right now are underwater in terms of the peak levels of support that they have been able to achieve in previous cycles from Hispanic voters," claimed Martinez. Martinez also said that this is what makes outreach even more important.

Data also shows that two-thirds of Latinos in California felt they were overlooked in the 2020 election.