Homeless shelters begin to see value in making room for pets

Richard Vogel/AP
Ro Mantooth and Rachel Niebur, and their dogs, Champ, left, and Petey, hang out at a small dog park, formerly a city bus depot and now with the nonprofit People Assisting the Homeless, in the Venice section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. It was the first facility of its kind in Los Angeles County to allow homeless shelter residents to bring animal companions. In addition to Petey and Champ, there are eight other dogs and one cat at the Venice PATH shelter. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Traditional homeless shelters have long been off-limits to pets, leaving animal owners who want to get off the streets with a difficult choice.

But as homelessness surges across the U.S., those working toward a solution are increasingly recognizing the importance pets have for vulnerable populations and are looking for ways to keep owners and pets together.

Pending legislation in California would make a pilot program known the Pet Assistance and Support program permanent and expand it across the state.

The pilot program in recent years has provided millions of dollars in funding to nonprofits and local jurisdictions that has been used in part for things like food, crates, toys and veterinary services for the pets of homeless people.

