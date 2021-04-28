Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Kern's Homeless Crisis
Tiny homes could be the answer to the homeless crisis
Over 2,000 individuals experience homelessness in Kern, report says
23ABC In-Depth
23ABC In-Depth: Rise in mental health cases among homeless
Motion for construction of new psychiatric health facilities approved
HUD: Homelessness in the US jumped before the pandemic
Coronavirus
Religious leaders working to vaccinate homeless for COVID-19
The Race
Vaccinating nation’s homeless presents unique challenges
What is Kern County doing to battle homelessness?
Report: Chronic homelessness reduced in Kern County
Military
Pandemic taking mental and physical toll on homeless veterans
Group looks to boost corp. taxes to help fight homelessness
Pandemic makes finding housing for the homeless difficult
BHS student excels while battling homelessness
Homeless shelters ask for warm clothing donations to prepare for the winter months
CSUB helping students during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
PIT Count to be held Jan. 2021, BKRHC seeking volunteers
23ABC Morning Show
Man builds and donates vans to homeless veterans
Brundage Lane Navigation Center finally ready to open its doors
Newsom announces additional funds for homeless amid pandemic, how it affects Kern
Kaiser Permanente issues grant to BKRHC to promote disease prevention among homeless
Brundage Lane Navigation Center for the Homeless to open Monday
Nearly $15 million coming to Kern County through Homekey program
City Council: Rosedale Inn can't be used to house at-risk homeless
Hospital looking to block temporary housing for homeless at-risk for COVID-19
Homeless camp out in front of the Buena Vista Museum
Criminalizing homelessness has a human cost, researchers say
Brundage Lane Navigation Center asking for a resolution
Assisting homeless students during the pandemic
M. Street Navigation Center restrictions due to COVID-19
Bakersfield City Council gets update on navigation center
Bakersfield closer to opening new homeless facility
Bakersfield Homeless Navigation Center project enters new phase
Executive Director with Homeless Collaborative breaks down the point in time count
Assemblyman Fong introduces new homelessness legislation
County BOS to address funding for new low-barrier homeless shelter
City Council to look at funds for homeless crisis
State Lawmakers to analyze Gov. Newsom's homeless plan
Assemblyman Rudy Salas holds roundtable on funding for homelessness
Number of homeless US students hits 12-year high, report says
The Mission posts video addressing homeless crisis
The Mission at Kern County in need of clothing donations
Point-In-Time Count held with new methods