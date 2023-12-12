Buttonwillow School District's "Penny War" using coins to make community change

On December 4th, the Buttonwillow Union School District started its 'Penny War,' a fundraising competition pitting classes against one another to see who can raise the most money. For the kids, it's a fun chance to see which class can win a pizza party, but for the community, it's a beneficial fundraiser.

At the end of the two weeks, all of the money will be pooled together to buy necessities for seniors in the Buttonwillow area, things like laundry detergent, dish soap, blankets, and pet food.

23ABC spoke with two students, Elizabeth Lucas and Hayden Ames who said they think the event is important because it not only helps the community but also shows the compassion within it.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Buttonwillow Union School District students are searching through couch cushions, cup holders, and piggy banks for coins because they’re in the midst of their, 'Penny War.' But it’s not exactly what it seems like, kids aren’t flinging coins at one another - no, they’re collecting coins to go to a good cause.

Last week marked the return of the event which spans two weeks where kids and their families can donate a few Abe Lincolns [pennies] or a few Abe Lincolns [$5 dollar bills] in an effort to collect the most money.

“The class that raises the most will win a pizza party,” said Elizabeth Lucas.

And while pizza in its greasy, cheesy goodness is great and all, there’s another caveat to this competition.

“To me, this event is important because it gives me an opportunity to give back to my community and help those in need," said Hayden Ames.

All of the money collected until December 15th will then be compiled to create gift baskets to go to Buttonwillow seniors.

“We’re going to buy senior citizens in the community things they might need, but not be able to get this winter,” said Ames.

“Things like laundry detergent, dish soap, pet food, laundry baskets, what they would need over winter,” said Lucas.,

And while it’s a friendly competition, there’s a little trash-talking going on.

“Well I would tell my brother, ‘How much have you raised?” and they’ve raised like $80," said Lucas. "But I would say well we’ve raised $92, we’ve raised more than you.”

Now in talking with administration within the district, students have raised a little over $1,000 in just one week and they hope to raise even more before this event ends on December 15.

