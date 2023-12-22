Buttonwillow's Penny War is over, but the real winner was the community

Through two weeks of fundraising, Buttonwillow Union School district raised $1,920 for their 'Penny War' where students were asked to bring in change as a donation. Part of the fun for students was the competition between classes, with the largest class donation receiving a pizza party. However, all of the money that was raised went to an even better cause.

The money raised by the fundraiser was then turned into gift baskets for Buttonwillow area seniors which students built and delivered on Wednesday.

The video shows those students building baskets as well as delivering them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You might remember a story we did a few weeks ago regarding Buttonwillow’s Penny War, a competition where classes were trying to raise the most amount of money to win a pizza party. And again, I know you’re asking yourself, “Sam, why do I care?”

This is why you care.

Over the two weeks of fundraising, Buttonwillow Elementary and Middle Schoolers raised $1,920 to create these gift baskets to give to Buttonwillow Seniors.

On Wednesday, four Buttonwillow students got the honor of helping put the baskets together and then helping deliver them to homes around the Buttonwillow community.

“It makes me happy inside, I feel like they need it and it would help them a lot,” said Bryce Santillan.

The gift baskets included things like toiletries, blankets, towels, socks, and plenty more gifts for seniors in the Buttonwillow area as a nice gesture of giving back.

“I was just happy making it for them, they were happy with us making it for them," said Samuel Dennis.

The competition garnered thousands upon thousands of coins in donations. In talking with people around the school, some kids were popping open their piggy banks daily to bring coins in to donate and some even brought more than that because they knew it was for a good cause..

"We had some old money saved up in bags. Pennies, quarters, all that, and then I brought in a $20 bill,” said Dennis

“Was that your $20?” asked 23ABC.

“Yes,” said Sam.

“Why did you want to bring that much money in?” asked 23ABC.

“Because I want to help my community and make them happy,” said Sam

And though there was a pizza party at stake in the competition. Students dropping off baskets said that was the last thing on their minds.

“I was thinking about how it would the families a lot. It’s not all about what the prize is. It’s about helping the community,” said Santillan

In chatting with a few of the seniors who received baskets, all of them were thankful for what the kids in their community were able to do.

