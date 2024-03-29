Fire Prevention 101: Safeguarding you and your home from disaster

Fire officials talk about how to prevent mobile home fire.

During the winter there are more structure fires, whereas in the summer there are more vegetation fires.

Various ways you can prevent your home from catching fire.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many things can spark a fire, and when it comes to mobile homes, officials say it's the building materials that can play a major role. With a rash of mobile home fires county-wide recently, including one in Valley Acres, I spoke with fire officials about this particular type of fire, and ways you can prevent it.

“A feature in mobile homes that makes a fire spread quickly is often the fact that it’s a raised foundation, so there’s the air that can move underneath the home, whereas a standard construction that’s on the foundation you don’t have that,” says Fire Captain Andrew Freeborn.

County Fire Captain Andrew Freeborn provides insight into the recent surge of mobile home fires across Kern County, citing some key factors that make them more vulnerable.

“Mobile homes are also typically closer together, and that means a fire starts in one, it’s more susceptible that the surrounding mobile homes could potentially be impacted or catch fire as well,” continues Freeborn.

While mobile homes are prone to fire incidents, freeborn says individuals can reduce the risk of being trapped in a dangerous situation by ensuring working smoke alarms and clear exit paths both inside and outside the home. This proactive approach enhances the ability to escape in the event of a fire.

During winter weather freeborn tells me various methods people use to heat their homes can contribute to fire prevention efforts, this includes being mindful of homes equipped with propane tanks.

“This is the time of year that we’re seeing more structure fires, and most recently several mobile home fires in a row, it all comes back to those commoner denominators are we being careful with how we’re cooking, how we’re decorating, and how we’re heating a home those few things right there if we’re careful with what we do with those 3 things the chances of a fire starting are greatly reduced,” says Freeborn.

In the case of this fire, officials say the family that lived here, and their pets, all got out safely.

