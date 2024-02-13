FLYING HIGH: For the birds event at Wind Wolves Preserve

There will be various booths to teach kids and other community members who come about bird nest, birds beaks, bird communication, bird silhouettes and abilities, along with a staff lead guided hike.

At Wind Wolves Preserve, they believe learning about birds, can enhance our understanding of ecosystems and biodiversity in the natural world. Here is a glimpse into an event that's for the birds.

“Anyone’s welcome to Bird and Wind Wolves is such a perfect space for that,” says Mario Prudenceio, bilingual outdoor education coordinator at Wind Wolves Preserve.

Mario Prudenceio, bilingual outdoor education coordinator at Wind Wolves Preserve says he is excited to teach people about bird nests, beaks, communication, silhouettes, and abilities. While we're at it, how about throwing in a staff-led guided hike. He says one of the different ways someone can identify birds is through their actions.

“some cries that you hear like the retail hawks shriek specific and noticeable,” says Mario Prudenceio.

Mario said sometimes you won't see the red tail hawk because it's miles away - but you'll hear it crying out.

Various groups at the event will be birding, the activity of observing and identifying birds in their natural surroundings.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a national participatory science project, where people worldwide count the number of birds they observe in their local environment, and submit their observations online. This helps scientists track bird populations and migration patterns throughout the year-.

“birding at wind-wolves is very special and encouraging people to come out is a part of our mission but also it’s kind of worth doing because birds are fun” continues Mario Prudenceio.

The For the Birds event will be held at Wind Wolves Preserve on February 17 and 18 from 12:30 to 4 pm.

