The Battle over Senate Bill 2 in California

The controversy surrounding Senate Bill 2 is generating a great deal of discussion on both sides of this issue.

Black Gold Brewing Company advocates for conceal and carry weapons.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Guns, a controversial subject for many are making waves even in the smaller communities here on the westside. Black Gold Brewing Company advocates for concealed and carry weapons, the owner tells me his thoughts on Senate Bill 2 and its current status.

“I’m not saying that’s a good thing, what I’m saying is that it’s in the constitution, the right to own and bear arms for self-defense and hunting shall not be abridged period,” says Michael Long, owner of Black Gold Brewing Company.

Michael Long's Black Gold Brewery company sells food, beer, and firearms. With the state pushing for more regulation, Long expressed his frustration with the permit process. Saying it creates even more issues for law-abiding citizens. As a gun advocate, he says the latest legal wrangling involving s-b 2, puts CCWs right back where they were, in the cross hairs.

“We’ve always carried in those places that he wanted, the 26 places, we’re all vetted we’re all background checked, we’re law-abiding people, nobody that has a concealed weapon goes out and commits crimes...we’ll wait to see what happens when the full ninth circuit court finally hears the law and decides, and I think they’ll decide in our favor,” continues Long.

In response to Senate Bill 2, Sheriff Donny Youngblood said his department would not be enforcing the law. Youngblood did urge CCW holders to read the law and be aware of it.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

