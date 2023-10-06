FREE FALLING: Thrill seekers get visual bonus over Taft

Skydive Taft giving thrill seekers a new look at Kern County since the 1970's

Site of a world record jump for the first 10 Way Star in 1967

Thrill seekers have been taking the plunge on the west side for more than 50 years. Some may call a once in a lifetime experience, and it might be something you'd check off your bucket list. Skydive Taft has provided the opportunity to give people a new look at Kern County since the 1970s.

Brendon Alexander the owner of Skydive Taft is a second-generation skydiver, who has been skydiving as a sport for 25 years. Right now since the summer heat is coming down, beautiful fall temperatures are starting, and with the sun setting earlier, people can catch sunsets easier, overall it's a good time to jump before it gets a little cold in the winter.

"It’s just a beautiful spot to jump, you got the mountains, in the fall the visibility is really good too, we can we from all the way from the snow on the sierras, to the coast, it’s actually really cool, we got a good view of the San Andreas fault line back there,” said Alexander.

Although he says his drop zone provides the perfect weather for jumpers year-round, the challenge for Skydive Taft has been on the ground. This is due to increasing fuel prices and other tangibles that he can't control. He says there is still a steady stream of people wanting to check this experience off their bucket list.

“Average age is probably around 35 but I’ve taken his old is 93 personally I believe there’s a 104-year-old lady that just went Chicago so I’ll be there as long as you’re in good physical shape you know, anybody can go” continued Alexander.

This all started with a world record-breaking jump in the 1960s and is still flying high today.

