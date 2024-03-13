Fresh Face: Taft College elects new president

The next president and superintendent at Taft college is expected to be in place by June of this year.

the board of trustees will interview five candidates later this month, but before that, community members will have the chance to hear from them.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The 2024 presidential election season is in full swing, but on a smaller scale. Taft college is also in the market for a new leader. The final selection process will take place this month, with your chance to be part of it.

“We need someone who’s gonna be diverse and equitable, making sure that we have a community for all students here and not just one,” says Clementine Morales

five finalists were chosen by the Taft college governing board, following a nationwide search, using a committee made up of faculty, staff, students, and community members. Clementine Morales, ASO president for Taft College, Morales noted that the current president has always made the campus feel inclusive, and hopes that continues.

“I would like them to be approachable and have really good communication and listening skills and listen to what their students want and need around here on this campus to ensure we have a safe and comfortable environment here," says Sofia Andrade.

Sofia Andrade told me she hopes whoever fills the role prioritizes not only the students but also the staff. She stressed the significance of bringing people together, emphasizing the need for community-building efforts, especially on campus.

And Saul Acosta said he thinks the college's current president is genuine, and wanted to listen to what students had to say.

“He was really caring and all and i hope that carries on and for a new superintendent and president i hope that they are trying to take initiative trying to make a change on our campus," says Saul Acosta.

The candidate forums will be held on March 21st, and students, staff and the community is invited to attend. The interviews are scheduled to take place the next day, with a final decision to be made soon after.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

