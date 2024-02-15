Hard Rock Tejon: An inside look at new job opportunities

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is coming to Kern County, but on this day it focused on Taft.

It's more than just a "roll of the dice" there will also be some employment opportunities for residents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a familiar name that can be found in California, and all over the globe. Sometime next year, it will open right here in our neighborhood. Officials say the venue will bring more than 5,000 jobs to local folks.

“It’ll be nice having something so close and just having something to do on the weekends,” says Faith Melton.

Faith Melton is a local Taft resident who came to the sit-n-sip to hear about the talk of the town. She couldn't be happier with the future arrival of the new Hard Rock Tejon. She tells me she can't wait to try her luck and check out the live entertainment.

“The concerts, I grew up in Atlanta i've lived there for 6 years so I'm excited to see all the concerts” continues Faith Melton.

Jimmy Yee, the president of Yankee Communications, representing Tejon Hard Rock Hotel and Casino talked about the 1.2 billion dollar project.

There will be a two-phase build out. Phase one will include the 150,000 sq ft casino plus food and beverage. The 2nd phase includes a 400-room hotel along with a 2,800-seat live event center.

He told us that 50% of employees for this venue will be hired from Kern County, due to the government-to-government agreement, overall there will be nearly 5,000 jobs created.

“There's so many opportunities and the community will know about vendor expos and job fairs in the coming months,” says Jimmy Yee.

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will be opening sometime in 2025.

