Honoring Advocacy: Dedicated lobby commemorates Dr. David Cothrun

The lobby for Taft Colleges' Transition to Independent Living Program was dedicated to Dr. David Cothrun. Many tell me he was an individual who believed that every student deserves the chance to learn, grow, and thrive.

“I don’t there’s anything more he would enjoy than having something in the TIL name, his name is a legacy here at TIL,” says Brock Mcmurray, superintendent president of Taft College.

TIL, the Transition to Independent Living, is a post-secondary education program for adults having developmental or intellectual disabilities.

Dr. David Cothrun, who served as the Taft College superintendent president from 1980 to 2001 was one of the founders. Cothrun passed away in 2019. Many people including John Dodson, Taft College education facilitator for the TIL program, told me Cothrun made all students feel welcome, no matter their background.

“And that was something Dr. C really wanted everyone to understand, that everybody was a student, you come here to learn and you wanna come without barriers,” continues Dodson.

Several people, I spoke to at the event, said Cothrun was always trying to spread awareness and understanding of developmental disabilities.

“He loved Taft and he was here for a very long time, so but this program was the crown jewel,” says Christie Cothrun, daughter of Dr. David Cothrun.

Christie Cothrun also told me her father was involved in many clubs, events, and activities in Taft, but what she remembers most is that he'd always talk about his students and the til program.

“It couldn’t have been more of a perfect tribute, this was everything, this will mean everything to him” continues Christie.

Following disability awareness month, the TIL program will be holding a carnival on March 20th from 2 to 7 pm, to celebrate with the community.

