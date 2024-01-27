Inspire to Aspire: Taft's Aspire Program

The program was created through a partnership between the Westside Rec and Park District and the Berry Corporation

Kids can reach new heights with the aspire program, which prepares them for the future

There's a lot of history inside the Fox Theater in Taft since it debuted 73 years ago, and it's about to make a little more. A new program inside the iconic structure is a partnership, hoping to inspire local children to aspire for greatness.

The Westside Rec and Park District and Berry Corporation joined forces for a ribbon cutting on Friday.

Berry Corporation Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Jason Marshall, said he's happy to support the Westside with a program that helps build the future.

“'We're talking about doing human development, youth developments building leaders, local leaders, locally, giving them those kinds of skills,” said Jason Marshall Berry Corporation Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability.

“Not only do we have perseverance and grit but we have a vision, and we take care of each other,” said Assemblymember Vince Fong.

Manny Campos is the business owner of Monarch Fleet Services and Automotive, he also works at Taft College as the budget fiscal analyst.

He said programs like Aspire can help kids like his daughter learn how to create a resume to be recruited to play sports at a collegiate level.

“This is gonna allow the kids in the community the opportunity to open up those doors both academically and athletically to reach their aspirations when it comes to post-secondary or post-high school athletics,” continues Campos.

He's not the only one who believes in captivating the younger generation.

“Talk to your kids, engage the youth, empower them, and this exactly what this program is doing," said Assemblymember Jasmine Bains.

The program has a soft launch opening on Monday, January 29th in the berry theater at 7 pm.

