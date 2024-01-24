Kern COG awards Maricopa City Manager

Eric Ziegler to receive Darrell Hildebrand Regional Award of Merit for Distinguished Leadership.

Kern Council of Governments Regional Awards Ceremony.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One city manager on Kern's westside is receiving the Darrell Hildebrand Regional Award of Merit for Distinguished Leadership from the Kern Council of Governments. He invests his skill, time, and energy with almost no pay!

“This is my 13th year, I make 100 dollars a month, and 1200 a year," says Maricopa City manager Eric Ziegler.

If he had it his way, Eric Ziegler, Maricopa City manager said he’d work for less, or free, he only gets paid this wage to be considered a working employee.

Ziegler said he respects the West Kern communities and that's why he took the position in Maricopa, to help the community grow.

Kern Cog regional planner Susanne Campbell says he was selected for the hard work he'd put into the communities, as a past city manager for Taft, and now Maricopa's current city manager.

“I know the residents of Maricopa are really appreciative so are the communities throughout Kern County, seeing what he was able to do for that small, small little community of ours,” says Susanne Campbell.

Campbell said Eric is one out of fourteen people and organizations that are being recognized this year for a Kern regional award. She expresses how Ziegler selflessly came back to work to help the city in 2011 after he was supposed to be retired. Ever since he joined, the Maricopa City Council has received many grants and forgivable loans to help fix roads, sewage, and even secure funds to give the only park in Maricopa a makeover.

“You know he doesn’t do it for himself, but he does like, like Lauri said he likes those tough cases, and he’s not afraid of a challenge, and thank goodness what he brought turned the little community around,” continues Campbell.

The annual regional awards ceremony will be held March 7th, at seven oaks country club in Bakersfield.

