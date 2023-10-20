Kern residents benefit from commodities pick up in Buttonwillow

The video shows the preparation and pick up of free food for Kern County residents from Buttonwillow and the surrounding communities.

According to Buttonwillow Resource Center program director Serena Garcia the event runs on the third friday of each month and serves anywhere from 250 to 300 people. The event is run in conjunction with Community Action Partners of Kern.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Everyone loves the prospect of free food, but here in Buttonwillow, every third Friday of the month 250 to 300 people are able to get that resource.

The event is a commodities distribution run by the Buttonwillow Resource Center and the Community Action Partnership of Kern, or CAPK. While the program is in Buttonwillow, people come from several different areas to take advantage of the program.

“We serve all of the Buttonwillow Community and surrounding areas. Wasco, Shafter, McKittrick just wherever, wherever they come from. We never refuse anyone,” said Garcia.

The Buttonwillow Resource Center has held this event for 16 years and it’s been running in the Buttonwillow community for even longer in an effort to fight against food insecurity in rural Kern communities

“All we ask is that they just give us their information. How many people are here. They know that they can always rely on a resource center within the community and other communities because we're not the only resource center that does this. There are other places that do it – to get food,” said Garcia.

Edgar Romero has been coming to the commodities distribution for about six months and said as times get tough, he’s thankful for the resource..

“Well, with all the hard times right now, money is really scarce right now. You know, it's really difficult for us to have to buy food here. I mean, it's really expensive. We only have one little market here and they put their own prices, which it makes it really hard for us. So the service that they provide for us with food, it's — it's great.”

The event happens every third friday of the month, for more details be sure to check out the Buttonwillow Union School District website.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

