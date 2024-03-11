Kern Yes! Unites Kern County Students

An inside look at what these students can expect for this annual one-day youth empowerment summit.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kern Yes has been inspiring and motivating students for years, and soon they'll be back at it here at the fort in Taft. I got a glimpse into their annual one-day youth empowerment summit.

“Giving youth opportunities to participate in something bigger than themselves, to see you know there are great things they can do, and giving them positive experiences is better than sitting around and being on the phone or playing video games all day long,” says Wesley Morris.

Wesley Morris with Kern Yes, told me about the annual one-day youth empowerment summit, and how it unites high school students from around Kern County at The Historic Fort in Taft.

“We haul people from all over the county to Taft, I think we have kids as far away as Ridgecrest, Wasco, Taft, from all over” continues Morris.

Morris says these students attend different workshops, on ethics, team building, diversity, and public speaking, to hopefully inspire them to become models of character, leadership, and service.

There will be several guest speakers including, former Bakersfield police chief Lyle Martin.

Morris says there are also several dedicated volunteers, that are willing to come and put in the time and effort to see something positive for youth—

“Being able to serve the youth of not just Taft but Kern County is something a lot of volunteers are passionate and dedicated about, we’re glad to have this opportunity to do it and we hope to continue to do it for many many years to come,” says Morris.

This one-day youth empowerment summit will be taking place on Saturday March 16th.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

