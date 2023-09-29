LIVING ALONE: Students Learn Skills Necessary to Live Independently

The transition to the independent living program at Taft College has recorded 27 graduating classes since its inception in 1995. And it's much more than a certificate, it's a celebration of life skills.

"What we do here is we teach students with intellectual and developmental disabilities everything they need to know to be successful living in the community," said Aaron Markovitz, program director for Taft College TIL program.

There are other programs that are similar to the TIL program at UCLA, UC Davis, and Fresno State but Taft College is currently the only school with a residential component located on a community college campus.

The transition to independent living or TIL is a two-year program at Taft College.

Markovitz says first-year students live on campus while students live off campus in their 2nd year. There are 32 dorm units on campus and currently, 22 students are enrolled in the program. It teaches students the skills necessary to live independently.

From helping them to find jobs or internships in a field they have an interest in or even cooking a meal.

"We teach them everything from housekeeping skills to laundry skills to personal finance, interpersonal relationships," continued Markovitz.

Markovits says the program follows students 10 years after they graduate measuring how well they're doing. They send out surveys to see how the program can continue to improve to get better which is the main goal.

"Cause everybody needs to learn how to live independently in a safe environment where they can make mistakes and learn from those mistakes," said Markovitz. "But not have it be so detrimental to them that they are devastated."

If you know someone who would like to join, Taft College is accepting apps for enrollment go online.

