NEEDS center's new warehouse

Took six months to a year to build this facility from the ground up.

Center received a $385,000 Community Development Block Grant

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The 'NEEDS center' in Taft is a vital resource for the community... Providing food, clothing, and other essentials for the basic necessities of life. The non-profit is putting the finishing touches on a new warehouse, all thanks to a federal grant, and lots of volunteers.

“We’re able to get a lot more food inside because we have a bigger building to store it,” says Sandra Cash a volunteer at the center.

It took six months to a year to build this facility from the ground up. Sandra Cash said they've been working out of the building for a few months now, but it's not finished. Cash says they're looking into acquiring a walk-in freezer too.

Lucille Holt the executive director of the NEEDS center, says due to most of their volunteers being over the age of 65, she knew the working conditions had to improve. So Lucille worked with the city to apply for the 385,000 dollar grant, which was approved late last year. Just recently the center received the last payment of 5,000 dollars.

“We're so thrilled with it because it’s so much more functional than the old warehouse was, the old warehouse, the sides were tin, the roof was tin, there was no heating, no cooling, and um it wasn’t really safe storage for food or anything like that,” says Lucille Holt.

Volunteers say the new building helped with more than just handing out food. They say the warehouse has air conditioning and more walking room.

“It was just a game changer for us, so we’re so happy that the city joined us, to help make sure we get to continue to serve the communities, so we’re just really thrilled with it” continues Holt.

All the warehouse “needs” now is a little taping and some painting.

They are open on Monday and Friday from 9 am-12 pm.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

