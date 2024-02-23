New Technologies for a Greener Environment in Taft

Solar is being used in oil industries to increase renewable energy while reducing their carbon footprint.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Going green has been a rallying cry for years across many industries, as companies look to implement green technology for a low-carbon future. Right now there are several projects taking place on the west side, designed to make a positive impact on the environment.

“We’re putting in some solar fields, we’re putting them in as we’re speaking but we’re also putting in a solar steam generator, so it’ll be a team generator without combustion,” says Fred Holmes of Holmes Western Oil Corporation

Fred Holmes, owner of Holmes Western Oil Corporation tells me his company is doing its part in being more environmentally friendly by adding new technologies on the west side.

Holmes isn't the only company that's trying to go green, Sean Comey, senior communications advisor for Chevron says they've added solar fields to Kern County in Lost Hills, and they're not stopping there.

“We just started a new project to test blending hydrogen into our cogeneration facilities where we generate steam and electricity for our oil field operations by using hydrogen that will lower the carbon intensity of our operation,” says Sean Comey.

Sean says Chevron has been able to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from their operations in San Joaquin Valley by 17%, compared to the previous year.

Although these technologies will help the environment, some concerns come up about the economy.

“You know we’re doing all these things to be green, we’ll it’s taking the work away, you know good paying jobs just thousands of them lost,” continues Holmes.

For more information on the new green technologies, check out these pages.

https://www.chevron.com/newsroom/2023/q1/hydrogen-fueled-gas-turbine-engine-could-lead-to-lower-carbon-intensity

https://www.chevron.com/newsroom/2022/q2/powering-an-oil-field-leave-it-to-the-sun

