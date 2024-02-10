S.T.E.A.M ROOM IN THE WORKS: Westside Rec and Park District

S.T.E.A.M room is currently in the works in the rec center in Taft.

The room will have various tools kids of any age could use for science, technology, engineering, art, and more.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The rec center in Taft is cranking up the "steam", with a new space for science, technology, engineering, and more. It's a project that's in the works, thanks to the partnership with the Chevron Corporation–

“We wanna do more you know and we are more, we’re after-school education and enrichment, and we’re excited about expanding our opportunities for the community,” says Les Clark Westside Rec and Park District Administrator.

District Administrator Les Clark says their partnership with Chevron has provided scholarships and after-school sports for kids in the community, especially in a time of need with the cost of living getting higher and higher. And the “more” for the steam room is just that.

“We think there’s is much potential here and so many kids can learn from a room like this so we can more so like sports music so the sky’s the limit basically with more,” says Matt Fuller, Supervisor at the Westside Rec and Park District.

Ricardo Rodriguez engineering student at Taft College, says he thinks it's gonna be great for people who are into crafting and building to have the opportunity and space to do such a thing.

Taft College offers its stem club and mesa program for those exact disciplines.

“They can move those skills in the direction they want they can see that they are done not just at this small level but it can be done at big levels as well,” says Ricardo Rodriguez.

The STEAM room grand opening will be at the rec center on Saturday February 17th at 9 am.

