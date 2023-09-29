SOCK-TOBER: Bring us your socks, underwear and more

Socktober collection drive runs from Oct. 1st through Oct. 31st

Participating locations are taking socks, underwear, thermals, beanies and gloves

For more details: Justina Howell 661-330-8307

BROADCAST SCRIPT

A local organization on the Westside is asking Bakersfield to help out homeless veterans.

I'm in front of the portrait of a warrior gallery downtown. One of several drop-off sites for the month-long "Socktober" fundraiser beginning on Sunday.

And it's more than just a way to keep your toes feeling toasty. They need underwear, thermals, beanies, and gloves.

Here's how you can take part in this sock drive.

“Regardless of where somebody lives now, if their housing challenged they still served our country, and they still deserve that respect, and they deserve to have nice warm socks to put on in the winter, just to stay warm and cozy, for us it’s a matter of comfort, for them it’s survival,” said Justina Howell, Organizer for 2023 Socktober

All the socks are going to the California Veterans Assistance Foundation, which will go out and deliver the items to homeless veterans.

Howell says she has partnered with multiple businesses within Kern County that will start to collect items starting October 1st.

“Whenever you see somebody and you say gosh I do something, I should really do something about that, I tell people, be the one, be the one that does something, it only takes one pair of socks,” said Justina Howell.

Organizers say the donations will "warm up the soles" of those who served. For more information on drop-off sites head to our website at turnto23.com

I'm Raquel Calo your Taft neighborhood reporter

Dropoff locations:

