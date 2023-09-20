Taft community unites to raise student literacy rates post-pandemic

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — According to data collected by the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress, only 28 percent of students in Taft met or exceeded the standards for English Language Arts following the pandemic.

Terri Smith, Research and Instructional Librarian at Taft College says that when the pandemic hit, students were forced online, which she says made engagement with others very difficult when it came to reading activities. In detailed test results, about half of third and fourth graders did not meet the ELA standards during the same time.

According to Smith, there weren't many opportunities for students in lower grades to be read to or to read aloud in a school setting during the pandemic, something she says is very important when it comes to combating literacy deficits.

"Read, read, read. They need to read the newspaper. They need to read magazines and books. They need to become well-informed, use their critical thinking skills they gather from that information so that they can participate in their society, in their community at large and help make those decisions and help move in the right direction," said Smith.

Community organizations in Taft are stepping up to play a part in bringing local child literacy rates up, including the Kiwanis Club. KC of Taft President Steven McDaniel says the club is partnering with the Taft Branch Library to hold reading nights. McDaniel says the event is to help spark a love of literacy in kids while creating a star-like atmosphere in the process.

"Maybe comes in dressed as Gandalf, you know, from The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings and just gets kids absolutely excited and shows them literacy is a live and living thing," said McDaniel. "It's exciting."

Literacy factors into everyday interactions with others, and Smith says the importance goes far beyond words on a page.

"A well-informed community can make better decisions regarding its infrastructure, what needs to happen in the community, to communicate with each other and to grow, to move forward," said Smith.

To find out more about literacy resources in Taft and around Kern County, please visit the Kern Literacy Council's website.

