Taft Motorcycle Club: In need of members

Members of the Taft Motorcycle Club have just extended the lease on their "clubhouse" for another decade.

The goal of this club is to promote racing and motorcycle safety.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's an organization that encourages motorcycle racing in young riders While promoting safety in the sport. The Taft Motorcycle Club has been around for over 100 years and is looking to be around for 100 more.

“The club was originally street bikes and it’s been going for quite a long time, the first pictures we have of it were in 1917, they did a picture in front of some of the stores on Center Street was still dirt, old Harley’s 1909’s stuff like that,” says Bret Bailey the president of Taft Motorcycle Club.

Brett Bailey says every year the club focuses on charity work, holding motorcycle practices for youth, scholarships, and a fireworks booth that covers the funds for those scholarships. The acting president of the club says members gather on the 2nd Wednesday of every month to talk about current or upcoming races.

“We usually do dirt races, dirt bike stuff, the main place is at Honolulu Raceway where we have all our races or practices,” continues Bailey.

A member of the club for 15 years, Bailey said organizing events poses a challenge as the membership has dwindled from 80, down to seven active members today.

“I'd like to see it grow so we can do more events and we’d like to get a lot of the kids involved with it,” says Bailey.

The club needs members to keep the racing spirit alive. If your being a member or more information on the Taft Motorcycle Club, you can reach out to Brett at (661) 623-1047.

