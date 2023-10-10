Taft NEEDS Center needs funding

The NEEDS Center Taft has helped out people on the west-side of Kern County since the 1970's by offering basic necessities to those in need.

The center, previously funded by grants, is in search of other revenue streams.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This center provides individuals with the necessities of life, such as food, clothing, and other essentials that help ensure that people can maintain their health and well-being.

“We try to need whatever need there is, we give away clothing, we give away shoes, as you heard we have sleeping bags, we have blankets, we’ll take all we can get,” says Lucille Holt, executive director of the NEEDS Center.

The necessary economic emergency distribution or "NEEDS" center serves low-income residents across the west side of Kern County. Although Holt says even if someone is not from the area, the center does not send them away without food. There are currently 3000 families and over 200 homeless individuals signed up on the NEEDS food program, Holt says the numbers keep accelerating.

The center is generally funded by the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, Holt tells me the money they get from that program is not enough to provide all the food that they need for the number of people signed up. Due to this, the center has to limit the food they give out and run the center as cheaply as they can.

“Right now, we are not giving enough food, I have probably enough food, if I’m lucky, to get through, maybe, the end of the year” continues Holt.

The NEEDS Center used to be funded by big brand oil companies which were generous with grants, but those grants dwindled due to being driven out by the economic policies of California. Holt has tried to get on the continuum of care, a list of approved agencies that can go after homeless funds, through the county of Kern, and the homeless collaborative. After many trials to contact people within the agency, no one has helped this center in need, get on the list.

The center is completely volunteer-driven, with currently 17 volunteers, with the majority being over the age of 65. She says she would ultimately like to see younger people join in... Along with new revenue streams.

“I would love to see someone step in that could help us with operating costs, that’s our biggest need,” says Holt.

Holt is hoping for financial assistance to help this program support the families and individuals within the communities in Taft and Kern County.

