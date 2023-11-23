Taft's "Adopt a Family" Thanksgiving

The two organizations have teamed up for this holiday event for the past five years

Officials from aera energy say the “adopt a family” program has been going on for 12 years, providing food for the holidays to families in need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For several years now, Taft's West Side Recreation and Park District has partnered with Aera Energy to provide a holiday feast for families in need on the westside. This year, the organizations are giving back to 8 families…

“It’s everything you need for a holiday meal, it’s a turkey, they get a ham, stuffing, potatoes, dessert, there’s a pie, you get rolls, we added salad a couple of years ago, and it seemed to be a good hit, so we got lettuce and ranch, and just everything you would need to have a really good meal,” says Brian Jameson, process specialist for Aera Energy.

Brian Jameson is a process specialist for Aera Energy, and he's also one of the organizers for the “Adopt a Family” program which has been providing food for the holidays for 12 years.

The West Side Rec and Park District is involved with several community programs, including the outreach and learning center to help local residents in need. Through a grant provided by the First 5 Kern.

“It makes you feel good to know that you can help people in your community, whether it be in this regard or just anything we do here at the district, we’re always a part of people’s lives and that’s what makes one part of the job just so fulfilling and it just makes you feel good,” says Stephanie Molina.

Stephanie Molina the superintendent for the district has been working there for more than a decade and says that “Adopt a Family” is just one of the many ways her organization helps during the holidays. It doesn't stop with a warm meal, the 'Adopt a Family' program runs during the Christmas season. Area Energy says they'll be there to go along for the ride.

“We’ve been really connected with the Taft community and the westside, and we just love doing, contributing to the community, for the families we served, I think they get a good meal, they get to celebrate Thanksgiving, without having to worry about going and buying that turkey and spending all that money” continues Jameson.

If you are interested in being a part of "Adopt a Family" you can head to The West Side Rec and Park District at https://wsrpdonline.myrec.com/info/default.aspx

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

