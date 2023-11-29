Taft's Pawsome Christmas Parade

Over 20 sign ups in the parade so far, officials organizing the event say they are expecting more, as the last day to sign up is Friday, December 1st.

This year's theme is Santa Paws, with the goal of spreading joy, treats and good health to our furry friends!



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An annual Christmas parade has local organizations prepping for a paw-sitively good time. This year's theme is Santa Paws, intending to spread joy, treats, and good health to our furry friends!

“This is the 78th annual Christmas parade and right now we have 20 entries, the entries are not due till December 1st so we plan to get a lot more,” says Faith Melton, an organizer for the parade at Taft Chamber of Commerce.

Faith Melton credits the theme “Santa Paws” to the success of Taft's “Love Your Pet” event.

Suzi Baker the Unity Thrift secretary and treasurer also acknowledges the “Love Your Pet” event and how successful it was for the community.

Suzi says she's grateful that Unity Thrift got chosen to be grand marshalls for this year's parade, as she hopes it spreads awareness for what the nonprofit organization does.

“People have a choice animals don’t, some of the animals would never get fixed or have shots if it wasn’t for Unity Thrift,” says Suzi Baker.

Steven McDaniel, the pastor of the Revival Worship Center says the church is also getting ready for a “paw” some parade.

He says they are excited to bring back the train from last year's parade, but now with a twist!

“The kid's faces are going to be face painted with little black noses like their puppies in the trains going down the parade route, so it’s going to be really fun,” continues McDaniel.

The Christmas parade will be held on Monday, December 4th right down the middle of Center Street!

For more information, or to sign up, you can contact the Taft Chamber of Commerce at https://www.taftchamber.com

