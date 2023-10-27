104,000 Halloween Treats Were Distributed at the Lamont Harvest Festival

Video shows Lori Gonzalez, superintendent for the Lamont Elementary School District describing this year's Harvest Festival in Lamont.

This year, the school district had 78 partnerships that were present at the event informing the community about their services and distributing candy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

About 104,000 treats are to be distributed here at the Lamont Harvest Festival. I spoke to Lori Gonzalez, superintendent for the Lamont Elementary School District who said the history event dates back several years ago to a shooting in the city.

"The actual community came together and they wanted a safe space they wanted somewhere where the kids can go and celebrate, trick-or-treat, right, Halloween," said Gonzalez.

She added that this year, the Harvest Festival has several sponsors who donated 78 hundred dollars to distribute candy to the families attending the festival. "The sponsorship that we receive from them we’re able to get the candy," she said. "We go out there and buy candy so our kids are going to be able to get candy tonight. They are going to go home with a bag full of candy which is going to be very fun for them."

They also have 78 partners who will be present at the event informing the community about their services.

"When you’re a rural community like Lamont and we’re an unincorporated community we don’t have all the resource like the big cities like Bakersfield, so our families have to transport out," said Gonzalez. "By bringing in these partnerships they’re now aware of what’s out there."

The Superintendent said the festival also provides an opportunity for community businesses to promote themselves. One of these businesses is a taco truck who will be donating 20 percent of their profits to elementary schools belonging to their district.

"We’re assisting our own families and community members to be able to you know advertise for what they have to offer and our families can then enjoy that as well," explained Gonzalez.

In addition to food, booths and a costume contest, Gonzalez said the event will have a haunted house built by the David Head Center. "They actually have a little maze in there and they have some scary things happening."

Gonzalez emphasized that the Lamont Elementary School District is committed to it’s students both inside and outside of their classrooms and invites the community to attend the event.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

