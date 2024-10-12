12-year-old boy fatally shot in Lamont; suspect arrested

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The 12-year-old boy shot and killed in Lamont was identified Friday by the Kern County Coroner and KCSO says an

arrest has been made.



Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a male juvenile for 2nd-degree murder in Lamont.

The victim, 12-year-old Tristen Rudy Alexander Aguilar Rodriguez, was identified by the coroner.

Rodriguez was killed on October 10 at noon inside Lamont Mobile Estates on Gregory Avenue.

The suspect was arrested about a mile away on DiGiorgio Road and booked into juvenile hall.

Lamont Elementary School District is offering counseling and support to students following the incident.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the killing of a 12-year-old boy in Lamont. According to KCSO, an arrest was made Thursday night about a mile away.

On Friday, the Kern County Coroner's Office identified the victim to be 12-year-old Tristen Rudy Alexander Aguilar Rodriguez.

According to the investigation, Rodriguez was killed on October 10 at noon inside the Lamont Mobile Estates on Gregory Avenue.

23ABC spoke to residents of the estates, who said they believe Rodriguez does not live where the incident occurred. They said he was often around visiting. However, this has not been confirmed by KCSO.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a male juvenile about a mile west on DiGiorgio Road in Lamont Thursday evening. The suspect was taken to Juvenile Hall and is being held on a charge of second-degree murder, according to KCSO.

According to the Lamont Elementary School District, Rodriguez was a student at Mountain View Middle School. In a statement to parents on Friday, LESD expressed its condolences to the family and said in part:

"As part of our expanded triage services, students will have access to counseling, behavior specialists, social workers, and other specialized support staff to help navigate this difficult time."

In the following days, the district says they are trying to work with Rodriguez's family to coordinate a ceremony in his honor.

