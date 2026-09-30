$30 million water project aims to address contamination concerns in Fuller Acres

A recent state audit says Kern County continues to face significant water challenges, particularly in smaller rural communities. The report highlights issues including groundwater contamination, aging infrastructure, lengthy repair timelines and high water costs.

For residents in Fuller Acres, water contamination has been a longstanding concern.

Luis Gomez Mendez, a Fuller Acres community member, says the community has been dealing with TCP, a water contaminant, for years.

“You don’t want to get sick if there’s something in the water. We use it to shower ourselves but not for cooking,” said Mendez.

Fuller Acres is located along Weedpatch Highway, about 11 miles southeast of Bakersfield. The community is currently served by its own well, while the nearby Athal Mutual Water System relies on a separate well.

Now, with the issue persisting throughout the years, a solution is now coming from the Lamont Public Utility District.

“We’re going to consolidate both of them in tandem with Lamont so the infrastructure will go to Fuller and it’ll continue further north to Athal,” said Scott Taylor, General Manager of the Lamont Public Utility District. “So when it’s all said and done, both of those smaller communities will now be receiving water from Lamont Public Utility District.”

The project is being funded through a $30 million grant from the State Water Resources Control Board.

The funding will cover construction of a new water well and supporting infrastructure.

“We’ll also be installing meters and facilitating all of that, new hydrants, valves, the whole concept of essentially rebuilding an entire water well in this particular area,” Taylor said.

The district says the funding has been secured and agreements are already in place. Construction is expected to begin soon.

Officials hope to have the new well up and running within two years.

For residents who have spent years dealing with water concerns, the project could bring a more reliable water supply to Fuller Acres and the surrounding community.

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